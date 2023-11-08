Pakistan: Benazir Medical University teachers observe two-hour strike for 2nd consecutive day

Sindh [Pakistan], November 8 : The teachers of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) in the Sindh province of Pakistan observed a two-hour strike on the second consecutive day on Wednesday, Dawn News reported.

Chandka Medical College teachers of the university held the strike to force the varisty management to accept their demands, which they had already submitted to the vice-chancellor,

Abdul Hafeez Abro, president of the SMBBMU Teachers Association, and other office-bearers who led the protest raised slogans and urged people at the helm of affairs at the university to lend an ear to their genuine demands.

They said that the delay in acceptance of demands was causing unrest among the teachers and called for resolving the issue of allotment of bungalows and residential quarters to teachers.

They demanded a forensic audit of the university's funds spent over the last 10 years and warned that if their demands were ignored and action was delayed then the association reserved the right to broaden its protest and get its genuine issues resolved.

Abro said that so far no one from the university management had approached them. The token strike would continue tomorrow, the third day of the protest, as well, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor