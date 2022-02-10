Pakistan: Bilawal declares war on 'selected govt' of Imran Khan, challenges him to dissolve assembly

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday declared war on the "selected government" of Imran Khan and challenged him to dissolve the assembly before the long march on February 27.

Addressing a party conference in Multan, Bilawal said that PPP exposed the PTI-led government on the first day of its tenure and is fighting it since then, reported Geo News.

He said that his party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) has decided that it would start its long march on February 27 from Karachi.

The PPP chairman said that the march will be successful as "Imran has already lost the first round of local body elections," reported Geo News.

Bilawal took a swipe at the prime minister and said, "Imran Niazi is running away after disqualifying his candidate (Faisal Vawda) to contest in the next elections."

"The PM should dissolve the National Assembly before the march if he has the courage to do so," he added.

"Some people did not stand with us on the no-confidence motion, however, they are now supporting us," said Bilawal, adding that the party will campaign for the no-confidence motion to oust Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

Calling the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021, an "anti-national agreement", he said that it is a deal between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and PTI, reported Geo News.

"The Transparency International has called the country more corrupt than ever," Bilawal said, adding that "those who have accused the PPP of corruption haven't proved it and they should be convicted."

Last month, Bilawal had announced that he will lead a "long march" against the PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, Bilawal demanded an immediate and transparent election in the country as he termed democracy "the only solution to the problems of the country."

He said that the nation wants to get rid of the "selected" government and a transparent election is the only solution.

( With inputs from ANI )

