Pakistan: Blast reported in Karachi's Sher Shah

An explosion occurred around 5 pm (local time) in Karachi's Sher Shah area near Paracha Chowk on Sunday in a sewerage drain, Geo News reported citing police as saying.

According to Geo News, witnesses reported people getting injured.

However, the rescue officials said they had not come across any injured people but had been informed by people in the area that one or two people were wounded and rushed to the hospital.

Further details are awaited.

Last year, in December, a blast occurred in a sewerage line in the Mehmoodabad area of Pakistan's Karachi in which three people were injured.

