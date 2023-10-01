Pakistan: Brother shoots woman for stopping him from playing PUBG

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 1 : In a disturbing incident, a man has fatally shot his sister after she intervened to stop him from playing Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), ARY News reported.

The tragic event took place in Athara Hazari Tehsil of Jhang, where a young man killed his sister when she stopped him from playing the popular mobile game, PUBG.

In a separate incident related to PUBG addiction, a 13-year-old boy named Majid Rehman stole over Pakistan Rupee (PKR) 70,000 from his home to play PUBG. He fled with the money and spent it on purchasing in-game costumes, as reported by ARY News.

After three days, the police located and apprehended the teenager, reuniting him to his family.

An FIR had been filed in the city police station Arifwala, according to ARY News.

Earlier on July 20 Pakistan’s Muzaffargarh police said it has arrested a man accused of slaying his three sisters under the influence of the PUBG game at Thermal Power Colony, Dawn reported.

Thermal security sergeant Ejaz’s daughters Fatima, Zahra and Areesha were on Tuesday found dead with their throats slit open in a vacant quarter of the Thermal Power Colony.

City Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rehan Rasool Afghan said accused Basit allegedly killed his three sisters and later threw them in a vacant quarter. Police said they had registered a case against Basit who is a soldier.

As per the DSP, the accused was influenced by the PUBG game and has confessed to killing his sisters.

Claiming his sisters were missing, the accused called the police and then along with the police team, searched for them, the DSP said.

The bodies were sent to Chakwal for burial. Further investigation is underway, as per Dawn.

