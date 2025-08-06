Pakistan: Bus plummets into pond near Ahmedabad town; two dead, 13 injured

Narowal [Pakistan], August 6 : A devastating accident occurred near Ahmedabad Town on Tuesday when a speeding bus plummeted into a pond, claiming the lives of two passengers and injuring 13 others, Dawn reported.

The bus was en route from Gujranwala to Zafarwal when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and fell into a roadside pond. Several passengers, including women and children, were trapped inside the submerged vehicle.

Rescue 1122 teams, led by District Emergency Officer Engineer Muhammad Aurangzeb, sprang into action, rushing to the scene to launch a rescue operation. The rescuers worked tirelessly to retrieve the bodies of two passengers, Sohaib (30) and Sadia Bibi (38), while the injured were pulled out and administered first aid before being transferred to a hospital.

The injured passengers, including Zarqa (13), Ali Raza (23), Fatima (5), and others. Eyewitnesses Tufail and Nasir Hussain attributed the accident to the high speed of the bus and the poor condition of the road, as per Dawn.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the condition of two of the injured passengers is said to be critical.

In a separate incident, a woman died and eight other members of a family were injured when a speeding motorcycle-rickshaw crashed into a parked trailer at Sheikhupura.

Rana Haroon Ali, spokesperson for Rescue 1122, Sheikhupura, said that a speeding rickshaw, going to Lahore from Farooqabad, rammed into a trailer parked in front of City Centre, Kot Abdul Malik on Lahore Road.

He said that on being called, a rescue team immediately reached the spot and started operation. He said a woman, identified as Parveen Bibi (55), died on the spot, while eight other members of her family were injured in the accident.

According to Dawn, the unidentified rickshaw driver fled the scene after the accident.

The Rescue 1122 medical team provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the government hospital, while the body of the woman was handed over to the local police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor