Pakistan: Bushra Bibi's ex-husband files case against her, Imran Khan for "fraudulent marriage, fornication"

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 26 : Ex-husband of Bushra Bibi, Khawar Maneka has filed a case against the former first lady and her husband, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing them of "fraudulent marriage and fornication" on Saturday, Dawn reported.

This comes a day after a petitioner in a similar case withdrew his plea, citing technical reasons. Earlier this week, Maneka had held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman responsible for "ruining his married life" before eventually marrying Bushra Bibi himself.

The allegations were met with strong criticism from PTI leaders who questioned the moral necessity of Maneka's interview, while their PML-N adversaries used the same to sling mud at the former premier.

Maneka submitted a private complaint against the couple in the court of Islamabad East Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah under Sections 34 (common intention), 496 (marriage ceremony fraudulently gone through without lawful marriage) and 496B (fornication) of the Pakistan Penal Code, Dawn reported.

During the hearing, he also submitted a statement under section 200 (examination of complainant) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The court issued notices to the three witnesses mentioned in the case namely Istekham-i-Pakistan Party member Awn Chaudhry, Mufti Muhammad Saeed who officiated the nikah and Maneka's house employee Latif and directed them to appear before the court on November 28.

The complaint demanded Imran and Bushra to be "summoned and punished strictly in accordance with law in the interest of justice".

Maneka that the Khan often visited his house for hours in his absence "under the guise of spiritual healings", which was "not only undesirable but unethical".

He further said that Imran used to call Bushra at late hours, with the latter also given separate contact numbers and mobile phones for communication.

Maneka said he "half-heartedly" divorced Bushra on Nov 14, 2017, and had reconciliation in mind before February 2018 but "premature nikah during iddah" between Bushra and Imran "frustrated his plans".

Maneka termed their nikah and marriage ceremony "neither legal nor Islamic as it was solemnised without observing iddah period and both of them established illicit relations with each other".

The complaint said the "heinous offence" of fornication has been committed by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi and the "drama of marriage" was staged on Jan 1, 2018, knowingly that 'iddah period' of Bushra was not complete, Dawn reported.

