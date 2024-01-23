Pakistan: Caretaker information minister refutes reports of possible internet shutdown during general elections 2024

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 23 : Pakistan Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi refuted reports of a possible internet shutdown on Tuesday during the 2024 general elections, terming all such reports as 'speculations', ARY News reported.

The minister made these statements while receiving questions from the media at a press conference in Islamabad alongside Secretary Information Shahera Shahid, Director General Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, and Executive Director General External Publicity Wing Ambreen Jan.

The minister also stated that international observers and media will visit Pakistan to oversee and cover the February 8 general election.

The information minister shared information on the applications being handled, stating that 49 visas have already been awarded to foreign journalists, with another 32 in the process, ARY News reported.

The information minister reported that 174 applications from various international media outlets had been received.

Murtaza Solangi stated that the applications filed by international observers are also being processed.

He stated that overseas journalists and observers are being granted permission letters to watch and cover the voting process in the three major cities of Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, reported ARY News.

The general elections will be held on February 8.

The election campaigns of all political parties equipped with mollifying manifestos and promises are in full swing across the country ahead of the February 8 vote. PML-N and PPP are eyeing the premier's office and desperately swaying voters to elect them to power.

