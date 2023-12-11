Pakistan: Child dead, four others injured in scrap shop blast in Multan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 : One child died and four others, including a woman, were injured in a scrap shop blast in Pakistan's Multan on Sunday, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to details, the explosion took place in a scrap shop in Tawakal town, Multan. The child died on the spot, while the injured people were taken to Nishtar Hospital in Multan, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

Police officials said that the deceased was identified as Ahmed Ali. They further said that an investigation into the incident is being conducted.

Meanwhile, a station house officer (SHO) of the Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was killed in an explosion that targeted his vehicle, according to ARY News report.

According to police, the incident took place on Ibrahim Road in Khuzdar when a vehicle of SHO CTD Khuzdar Muhammad Murad was targeted. The police said that a bomb was placed in the CTD official's vehicle.

Police and security forces rushed to the site of the explosion along with the bomb disposal squad which was assessing the scale of the blast. The CTD police spokesperson said the deceased SHO's body was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Last week, at least seven people, including three children, were injured in a bomb blast on Warsak Road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peshawar, according to ARY News report. The police said that the blast took place near the Babu Garhi Chowk.

The police said four kilograms of explosives, planted on the side of the road, were used in the blast. The injured were taken to the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment.

