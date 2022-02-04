Pakistan: Christians protest against lack of 'graveyards' in Swat

The Christian community in Swat staged a protest for lack of 'graveyards' in the region, reported local media.

The protestors said that if the problem is not resolved the Christian community would boycott municipality elections.

Swat is a district in the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Christians and other minorities in Pakistan are facing atrocities at the hands of Muslims and the government authorities.

Earlier on Wednesday, hundreds of people from the Christian community gathered outside Karachi Press Club in Pakistan to protest against the land mafias who are driving them out from their properties, houses and land.

Christians have historically been mistreated, marginalized, and attacked in Pakistan.

Recently, a Christian priest was slain and another was wounded by gunmen on a motorcycle as they drove home from church in Peshawar, Pakistan's northwest, police authorities said on Sunday, reported the DW News.

The most senior bishop in the Church of Pakistan, Azad Marshall, condemned the attack on a priest on Sunday urged the Pakistani government to give justice and protection to Christians, reported DW News.

Taking to Twitter Marshall said, "We demand justice and protection of Christians from the Government of Pakistan."

The clerics were said to be from the Church of Pakistan, a union of Protestant churches including the Methodists and the Anglicans.

Moreover, Pakistan is muddled due to the European Union's (EU) Generalized Schemes of Preference Plus GSP+ status review proposed to take place this month in Islamabad.

The EU had then observed that Pakistan had failed to make meaningful advances in protecting human rights, particularly in relation to the country's controversial blasphemy laws, targetting minorities.

In Pakistan, minorities like Hindus, Christians, Ahmaddiyas, and Shiites are frequently harassed and persecuted.

( With inputs from ANI )

