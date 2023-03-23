Pakistan: Commission to probe assassination threats to Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 23 : The caretaker government in Pakistan's Punjab has decided to appoint a commission to investigate "assassination threats" to PTI chief Imran Khan, Dawn reported.

The former prime minister has repeatedly asserted in recent days that a plot to assassinate him has been hatched.

Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the inquiry commission shortly after the home department formed a five-member joint investigation team headed by SSP Imran Kishwar to conduct and finalise an investigation into ten FIRs filed in Lahore.

The investigation squad was rejected by a senior PTI leader.

A joint investigation squad has also been formed to look into cases reported in Lahore.

Naqvi tweeted, "The government of Punjab has decided to appoint a Commission to conduct inquiry of assassination threats as alleged by Imran Khan. We want to ensure that such serious allegations be thoroughly investigated. And strict action will be taken either way."

The FIRs were filed at the Racecourse, Civil Lines and Shadman police stations on February 22, March 8, March 14, March 15, March 16, March 18, and on March 19.

SSP Kishwar, who will head the five-member joint investigation team, was recently appointed as the focal person on behalf of the police. He remained missing, however, during a police search on the PTI chairman's home on the day Khan traveled to Islamabad to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case.

SP Aftab Phularwan and representatives from the Intelligence Bureau, Inter-Services Intelligence, and Military Intelligence are also part of the JIT.

The JIT can also co-opt any member for the squad, according to the notification.

The PTI central Punjab president Yasmin Rashid rejected any claims of formation of team, when contacted by Dawn. She asked, "How could an officer directly working against PTI be a convener of JIT," adding, "An enemy has been posted to adjudicate on excess committed against the PTI."

According to PTI lawyer Rana Mudassar Umer, SSP Kishwar had seven sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act included in the FIRs filed under various bailable sections.

He claimed that SP Aftab Phularwan was also involved in all raids on PTI leaders and activists.

Rana Umer stated that it was a simple investigation that did not necessitate the presence of representatives from intelligence orgsations. This investigation will necessitate the gathering of videos and facts as well as the identification of those who have done the wrong.

Meanwhile, sources in the PTI legal team told Dawn that police had obtained an ATC judge's decision, in which she ordered an investigation into the death of Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah, and authorized the detention of three suspects on physical remand and two on judicial remand.

However, the lawyer claimed that the officer in question brought the suspects to the sessions court on the next scheduled hearing date rather than presenting them before the ATC judge, Dawn reported.

