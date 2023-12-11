Pakistan: Court rejects physical remand plea against Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 : The Anti-Corruption Court rejected the physical remand plea against Pakistan's former federal minister, Fawad Chaudhary, in a graft case, ARY News reported on Monday.

While hearing the plea filed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment, senior judge Ghulam Akbar rejected the physical remand and sent Fawad Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier this year, a local court in Islamabad granted the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) a one-day physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a graft case.

ARY News reported, that the former federal minister was presented before the judicial magistrate, where the judge reserved its verdict and sent Fawad on a one-day physical remand under anti-corruption authorities.

During the hearing today, the prosecutor requested the court grant a five-day remand of the accused which was rejected by the court.

Last month, Fawad Chaudhry, who left PTI over May 9 violence, was arrested from his home in Islamabad, his wife Hiba Chaudhry said. "Fawad has been arrested and taken to an unknown place," she added.

In January, Fawad was arrested for publicly threatening the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan's former Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, has been granted B-class facilities in jail, according to The Nation.

Chief Commissioner Anwarul Haq appeared before the High Court in a lawsuit concerning Fawad Chaudhry's prison amenities, as per a court order. The Chief Commissioner gave an implementation report on Fawad Chaudhry's requests during the court hearing.

According to the report, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has been given B-class jail accommodations and is allowed to speak with his family and solicitors per the court's orders, The Nation reported.

The Nation is an English-language daily newspaper based in Lahore, Pakistan.

Furthermore, the court authorised Fawad Chaudhry and his wife to have a private meeting on the jail grounds.

In the course of the discussion with the Deputy Superintendent of Jail, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb underscored the necessity of furnishing Fawad Chaudhry with medical services in compliance with the jail manual, according to The Nation.

