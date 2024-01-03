Pakistan: Court to indict Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Iddat case on January 10

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 3 : A local court has decided to indict Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, in the Iddat case on January 10, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

While hearing a complaint filed by Bushra Bibi's ex-husband, Khawar Farid Maneka, Senior civil judge Qudrat Ullah said on Tuesday that the decision to frame charges against Imran Khan and his wife will be taken on the next date of hearing, according to Dawn report. The judge carried out the proceedings at Adiala Jail.

Bushra Bibi along with her legal team appeared before the court. Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan also joined the proceedings. The court distributed copies of the Nikkhahnama and divorce deed along with a complaint copy, to Imran Khan and his wife. The court adjourned the further proceedings till January 10.

Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore. The marriage ceremony was attended by only close relatives. Mufti Saeed performed the nikkah in the presence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders - Awn Chaudhary and Zulfi Bukhari, who appeared as witnesses.

Chaudhry, who was a close aide to Khan before parting ways, previously testified before the court that Imran Khan got married on January 1, 2018. Before getting married to Bushra Bibi, PTI founder has been married twice before, Dawn reported.

In 1995, Imran Khan married Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire. However, the couple got divorced in 2004. He got married for the second time to Reham Khan, Dawn reported. However, their marriage dissolved 10 months after a public ceremony took place in January 2015.

Meanwhile, the additional district and sessions judge extended the pre-arrest interim bail of Bushra Bibi in six different cases. The cases included the one lodged with Kohsar Police Station for preparing a fake receipt of Toshakhana gifts. The court extended Bushra Bibi's bail till January 16 in the FIRs lodged against her in Karachi Company, Ramna, Tarnol and Secretariat police stations in connection with protests held in March, 2023.

