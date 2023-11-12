Pakistan: Dengue cases tally crosses 11000 in Punjab, new 139 cases detected in Lahore

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 : The dengue cases in Pakistan's Punjab province reached over 11000 during the current year so far after 232 new cases were found in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

It reported quoting Pakistan's Punjab Health Department, Ali Jan Khan said that 232 fresh cases of dengue were detected in the last 24 hours in Punjab, taking the tally to 11,587. He added that from a total of 232 cases, 139 were reported in Lahore.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. Albopictus, ARY News reported.

Notably, the dengue epidemic gripped multiple regions of Pakistan after devastating floods wreaked havoc in the majority of the country, ARY News reported.

