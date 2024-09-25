Pakistan: Dengue crisis hits Rawalpindi, 58 more patients admitted

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 25 : On Tuesday, a significant surge in dengue cases was observed as 58 new patients were admitted to three government hospitals in Rawalpindi, increasing the total number of cases this season to 779.

According to officials, the 201 dengue patients are currently being treated in Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and tehsil headquarters hospitals, Dawn reported.

The majority of the newly admitted patients hail from various localities such as Chak Jalaldin, Lakkhan, Gulistan Colony, Lane 4 Peshawar Road, Chaklala Scheme-III, Chaudhry Bostan Khan Road, Khanna Dak, Asghar Mall Scheme, Jamia Masjid Road, Dhoke Dalal, Dhoke Mangtal, Pirwadhai Mor, Morah Noori, and Takhat Pari.

A team comprising 16 dengue experts from Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare arrived in Rawalpindi on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's instructions to address the escalating situation.

Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Nadia Saqib, along with the team, inspected several areas to evaluate the effectiveness of dengue teams, coverage of hotspots, and presence of larvae, reported Dawn.

In an earlier meeting, held at the deputy commissioner's office and chaired by Chief Minister's Adviser on Health retired Major General Dr Azhar Mehmood Kayani, concerns were raised regarding the lack of cooperation from allied departments.

Kayani emphasised, "Strict action will be taken against departments that do not collaborate in the anti-dengue campaign," adding that the campaign should be intensified and ensure compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) across all departments.

Nadia Saqib also stated that the upcoming Cabinet Committee meeting on Anti-Dengue will assess the performance of all departments involved. She further asserted that full coverage of dengue hotspots will be achieved within the next 48 hours, Dawn reported.

The secretary instructed the Punjab Information Technology Board to maintain daily records of dengue-related operations, urging all departments to offer their full cooperation with the district administration.

The meeting also covered topics such as team performance, response measures, indoor and outdoor surveillance efforts, and medicine availability.

