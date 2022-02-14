Pakistan: Drugs worth USD 1.4 billion seized from vacant plot in Karachi

Pakistan's Sindh Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department confiscated drugs worth USD 1.4 billion from a vacant plot situated in Karachi's Surjani Town on Sunday.

The anti-narcotics department launched an operation in Surjani Town's Sector 70-D, recovered drugs and apprehended one person from the crime scene, reported ARY News.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, said the heroin was concealed in plastic bags during a news briefing. According to him, a case has been filed against the accused, and additional investigation is underway.

Pakistan is one of the highest drug-consuming nations in Southwest Asia. Drug abuse is taking a heavy toll on the youth in Pakistan, especially students, and fuelling a life of addiction and crime.

The country's Anti-Narcotics force has said that children as young as 9-12 have already started consuming tobacco and some as young as 13 and 14 are said to be turning to drugs.

In a similar incident earlier this month, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) found 360 kilograms of heroin at the Karachi seaport terminal during an operation.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the ANF conducted a raid at the port after receiving a tip-off and found 360 kilograms of heroin from cargo containers booked for the United Kingdom, reported the news channel.

The spokesperson further stated that containers were seized and the officials thoroughly searched the cargoes in containers.

"1200 sanitary pipes were found suspected during the search of the cargo," the spokesperson added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor