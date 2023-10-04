Pakistan: Eight persons detained over suspicion of involvement in Mastung suicide attack

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 4 : Eight people have been detained on suspicion of helping to plan or be involved in a suicide blast in BAlochistan district of Mastung, ARY News reported citing the investigation sources on Wednesday.

According to sources, more operations are being carried out when arrested suspects show signs of cooperating with law enforcement.

No information has been received regarding the identity of the suicide attacker, according to a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official. "Other sources are also being used to establish the identity of the bomber," the spokesman said.

A CTD spokesman claimed that no forensic or DNA reports have yet been received.

At least 59 people were killed in the Mastung suicide bombing that occurred on Saturday in the Mastung district close to a 12 Rabiul Awwal procession. The Counter-Terrorism Department Balochistan on Saturday registered the FIR, according to ARY News.

In the remote Balochistan district of Mastung, a suicide bomber targeted an Eid-Milad-un Nabi (PBUH) procession on Friday, killing people, including a police officer, and injuring 100 more.

However, three days have passed but no militant group has come forward to claim responsibility of the bombing. The banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) stayed distant from the carnage in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor