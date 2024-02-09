Pakistan elections: US condemns violence, restriction; looks forward to result reflecting "people's will"

Washington DC [US], February 9 : The US State Department has condemned electoral violence and restrictions during the Pakistan elections and says that it looks forward for timely and complete results that reflect the "will of the Pakistani people."

US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said that the elections on Thursday included "undue restrictions" on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

"We join credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included undue restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. We condemn electoral violence, restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including attacks on media workers, and restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunication services, and are concerned about allegations of interference in the electoral process. Claims of interference or fraud should be fully investigated," the statement read.

The State Department further said that the US is ready to work with the next Pakistani government, "regardless of political party," to advance the shared interests between Washington and Islamabad.

"The United States is prepared to work with the next Pakistani government, regardless of political party, to advance our shared interests. We look forward to bolstering our partnership by supporting Pakistan's economy through trade and investment. We will continue to support Pakistan strengthening its democratic institutions, engage through the US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework, broaden people-to-people ties, and promote human rights including freedom of expression," Miller said in the statement.

"We are also committed to strengthening our security cooperation and creating an environment of safety and security that affords the Pakistani people the peace, democracy, and progress they deserve," he added.

The US also commended the Pakistani people for coming out to vote in huge numbers and said that it looks forward to "timely and complete" results.

"Millions of Pakistanis made their voices heard by voting in Pakistan's elections on February 8, with record numbers of Pakistani women, members of religious and ethnic minority groups, and youth registered. We commend Pakistani poll workers, civil society, journalists and election observers for their work to protect and uphold Pakistan's democratic and electoral institutions," Miller said.

"We now look forward to timely, complete results that reflect the will of the Pakistani people," it added.

Notably, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, currently incarcerated, was disqualified from contesting the elections due to criminal convictions. The electoral symbol of the PTI was also taken away by the ECP in a ruling later backed by the Pakistan apex court.

As a result, the PTI leaders and supporters contested as independent candidates, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, according to the latest provisional results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for 157 out of 265 seats, the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are leading with 62 seats.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which has emerged as the single largest party, is trailing with 43 seats, followed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at 36 seats.

On the other hand, as per the unofficial results called by Geo News for 224 out of 265 seats, independent candidates, mostly backed by PTI, are leading with 91 seats, followed by PML-N and PPP at 64 and 50, respectively.

