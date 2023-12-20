Pakistan electricity distribution companies propose hike in tariffs

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 20 : The Power Distribution Companies (Discos) in Pakistan excluding K-Electric have proposed an increase of Pakistan Rupee (PKR) 4.6617 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in electricity prices, The Express Tribune reported on Wednesday.

It reported that the increase in electricity prices is because of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for November 2023.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), on the request of DISCOs, has applied with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to increase the electricity price under the FCA of November 2023.

The Nepra has called a public hearing on 27th December 2023 mainly to consider November's FCA.

In a public hearing notice, the NEPRA has invited all the interested/affected parties to raise written/oral objections as permissible under the law at the public hearing.

The CPPA, in its application, has submitted that the total electricity generated with various fuels in November was recorded a 7,547 GWh, for PKR 7.1704 per unit. The total cost of energy was PKR 54,113 million, The Express Tribune reported.

The power generation with a hydel source was 2,755 GWh (gigawatt per hour) constituting 36.50 per cent with zero cost of power generation while power production with coal-fired power plants was 1,473 GWh (local + imported coal: 987+ 486GWh) which was 13.08 per cent and the total power generated at Rs15,078 million (PKR 15.2698/unit).

Similarly, the power generation from gas-based power plants was 695 GWh, 9.21 per cent of the total generation, totalling PKR 14.6197 per unit and the generation from Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) was 798 GWh, which was 10.57 per cent of total generation, at Rs23.7171 per unit.

The Express Tribune reported that power production from bagasse was recorded at 27 GWh, the price of which has been calculated at PKR 5.9822 per unit. The electricity generated from wind was recorded at 148 GWh, 1.96 per cent of total generation and solar at 50 GWh, 0.66 per cent of the total generation in November 2023.

Moreover, electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,572 GWh which came out at PKR 1.2071 per unit, 20.83 per cent of the total generation, and electricity imported from Iran was 30 GWh amounting to PKR 27.7281 per unit, 0.39 per cent of the total power generation in the said month.

It is also learnt from the data submitted by the CCPA-G with NEPRA that net electricity delivered to DISCOs in November 2023 was 7,288GWh (96.57pc) at a rate of Rs9.4448 per unit, the total price of which was PKR 68,834 million.

