Pakistan Engaged in Diplomatic Contacts With Iran, China and Others to De-Escalate Situation: Pak Defence Minister

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday, May 9, said the government is engaged in daily diplomatic contacts with countries, including Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China and Qatar, in efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region. Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Asif also claimed that the recent drone attacks by India were intended for reconnaissance purposes rather than immediate strikes, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Listen to this joker



"We didn't intercept India's drone attack yesterday because we didn't want to reveal or leak our locations."



Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif 😂#IndiaPakistanWar2025pic.twitter.com/GKLfX1rJvJ — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) May 9, 2025

Indian drones were allowed to enter a “safe limit” before intercepting and neutralising them to avoid compromising sensitive locations, he claimed. Indian drones were allowed to enter as a 'safe limit' before intercepting and neutralising them to avoid compromising sensitive locations, he said in the Pakistan National Assembly.

Pakistan Minister for Information Atta Tarar said that at least 29 Indian drones were intercepted since Wednesday until Thursday evening, with an additional 48 shot down overnight and into Friday. However, India on Friday said that Pakistan sent 300-400 drones in 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek last night to target Indian military spots and the drones were shot down by the Indian defence system.