Pakistani Drones Sighted in Jammu, Samba and Pathankot; Indian Military Intercepts

Pakistani drones were sighted at the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Samba and Pathankot sectors on Friday late evening, May 9. According to the Defence sources, explosions were heard as India's defence system intercepted. Meanwhile, a precautionary blackout has been enforced in multiple areas amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. A blackout has been imposed by the authorities in the border villages and they have asked people to switch off their house, vehicle lights and close doors and windows.

#WATCH | J&K | Red streaks seen and explosions can be heard as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout in Samba.



(Visuals deferred by an unspecified time)

A complete blackout has been enforced in the Akhnoor and Udhampur region of Jammu and Kashmir and the Ambala and Panchkula area of Haryana. Air raid Sirens can be heard in Jammu and Kashmir, Firozpur, and Udhampur. The Pakistani Army also violated the cease-fire as it began shelling from the Line of Control (LoC).

#WATCH | Explosions heard in Jammu as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout



(Visuals deferred by an unspecified time)

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire for yet another day. On Thursday, the Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Confirming the attack by Pakistan, former Jammu DGP SP Vaid said that Islamabad do not want peace, but India's Defence System is fully operating and neutralising the drones.

Jammu, J&K: Former DGP S.P. Vaid says, "The attack on Jammu has started again today. Right now, you can hear the sounds of explosions. Just 2-3 minutes ago, there were 4-5 explosions here. Pakistan has attacked again. I believe Pakistan does not want peace. Our forces will give… pic.twitter.com/RUUyLP13Zf — IANS (@ians_india) May 9, 2025

"The attack on Jammu has started again today. Right now, you can hear the sounds of explosions. Just 2-3 minutes ago, there were 4-5 explosions here. Pakistan has attacked again. I believe Pakistan does not want peace. Our forces will give them a strong response. Our air defense system is fully operational and neutralizing the threat," Vaid informed in the video post on X.