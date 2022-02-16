Pakistan extends COVID-19 restrictions in six cities till Feb 21

Amid the rise in COVID-19 positivity rate, Pakistan on Tuesday decided to extend restrictions in six cities till February 21.

The cities/districts where the restrictions will remain imposed are - Pakistan-occupied Gilgit and Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar.

After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country and cities with high disease prevalence in detail, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) agreed to keep the coronavirus related restrictions in place in the cities and districts with COVID-19 positivity rate higher than 10 per cent for at least three days, a notification issued by the forum stated, reported Geo News.

The NCOC said that the restrictions will be reviewed again on February 21 and directed all the concerned authorities to notify them about the extension of restrictions at priority.

Pakistan recorded 2,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

With the new infections, the overall number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 1,488,598 in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor