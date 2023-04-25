Pakistan: Families of youngsters killed in police firing demand justice

Lahore [Pakistan], April 25 : The relatives of the two young people who died after police opened fire at a picket in Multan the night before Eid ul Fitr urge that the government bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice, Dawn reported.

The police shot the youngsters because they failed to halt at a picket in the Shah Rukn-i-Alam neighbourhood in Multan three days earlier. Around 11 p.m. on April 21, Irfan, his younger brother Usman, and their buddy Samiullah were travelling someplace on a motorbike when a police patrol instructed them to stop close to the Jinnah Park Metro Station.

Two were killed because of the shooting whereas the third one was injured.

The cops pursued the motorcycles and started firing when they didn't stop. Usman and Samiullah, both pillions, were hit by bullets as a result of the firing and collapsed to the ground.

Irfan, who was also driving the motorbike, was shot but was able to flee. While Irfan was reported to be stable, Usman and Samiullah were taken to the hospital where they passed away from their injuries, reported Dawn.

By placing the bodies of the two young men in front of the police station on Eid, the relatives of both dead men had protested.

They were on their way to deliver their friend Samiullah to his home, according to the hurt Irfan, whose brother Usman was also slain in the event, Dawn reported.

Irfan claimed that the cops made no attempt to transport the injured children to a hospital.

