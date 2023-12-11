Pakistan: Fashion designer Khadija Shah sent to police custody for involvement in May 9 riots

Lahore [Pakistan], December 11 : An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday granted a two-day transitory remand of fashion designer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporter Khadija Shah to Quetta police in a case pertaining to May 9 protests, Dawn reported.

Shah who is currently incarcerated in Kot Lakhpat Jail was arrested in cases of attacks on the Lahore corps commander's house, Askari Tower and torching police vehicles near Rahat bakery in the cantonment.

So far, all the cases registered against her were being heard in Lahore.

Earlier on Nov 15, an ATC had granted Shah bail in the fourth and last case of May 9 protests against her. However, she was re-arrested on November 17 under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance for 30 days, Dawn reported.

Shah had subsequently challenged the detention in the Lahore High Court as "unlawful and unconstitutional".

Today, the Punjab government submitted a notification in the Lahore HC, stating that it had withdrawn Shah's detention orders "with immediate effect".

However, before the release of Shah, the Quetta police filed another request in the ATC of Judge Abhar Gul seeking her transit remand. The court accepted the request and granted the investigating officer Shah's custody for two days, according to Dawn.

The ATC also directed the Quetta police to present Shah in court on December 13.

Meanwhile, during the hearing of Shah's petition against her detention under 3-MPO today, Barrister Sameer Khosa told LHC's Justice Ali Baqar Najafi about the ATC decision to remand the PTI supporter in Quetta police custody.

Shah's legal situation stems from her arrest during the nationwide unrest on May 9 and 10, triggered by the arrest of former Prime Minsiter Imran Khan. The ensuing protests turned violent and included attacks on military and state installations, Dawn reported.

On the same day, Shah shared videos on her social media accounts, showcasing her involvement in the PTI protest outside the Jinnah House, the residence of the Lahore corps commander. Subsequently, numerous protesters were detained, and Shah faced multiple charges for her alleged role in vandalism and attacks on security installations.

Notably, Shah had voluntarily turned herself into the police on May 23 after her name was associated with the May 9 riots, leading to her arrest on the same day.

The designer is implicated in four cases connected to the events of May 9. Although she has got bail in all cases but had not been able to secure release, Dawn reported.

During a hearing last week, she also expressed her desire to contest the next general elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor