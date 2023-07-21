Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry tenders apology in ECP contempt case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 21 : Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry apologised to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a contempt case. According to The News International, the ECP, in August 2022 issued notices to Chaudhry and others for allegedly using foul language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and the ECP.

A contempt case was heard against former federal minister Fawad by a four-member commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

After being instructed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Chaudhry appeared before the ECP with his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry. During the hearing, Fawad extended his apology to the ECP and pleaded to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to him, The News International reported.

The former PTI leader said whatever he said he related the narrative of the party while being its spokesperson.

“It was the party’s position which I described. I respect the institutions including the ECP,” Chaudhry added.

The CEC asked Chaudhry if he would kill anyone on the orders of the party chief. Raja said his party said a lot against him, his family and the ECP in public gatherings, The News International reported.

The former federal minister was asked to submit an apology in writing to the ECP. The commission will review it. Later, the hearing was adjourned until August 1, The News International reported.

Earlier this week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Fawad's plea, suspended a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against him by the electoral body due to his non-appearance in a hearing, Geo TV reported.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, in his order, directed him to appear before the ECP on July 20 else contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against him. Fawad, therefore, presented himself before the Commission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor