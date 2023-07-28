Pakistan: Five including 4 girls die in Balochistan amid heavy rainfall

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 : At least five people, including four girls, died in flash floods in Quetta as the torrential rains lashed the various districts of Balochistan province in Pakistan, Dawn reported.

The flash floods and downpours damaged the property in different areas and five people lost their lives on Wednesday.

Flash floods and downpour also caused property losses in different areas. Balochistan’s road link with Karachi, Punjab and other parts of Sindh could not be restored despite the passage of 48 hours, forcing the authorities concerned to prepare alternative ways on Bolan and Hub Rivers, Dawn reported on Wednesday.

Quetta and surrounding areas in Balochistan received heavy rain, disrupting lives as the power supply got suspended and internet services were also disturbed. The provincial capital remained without electricity for several hours while there is no power supply in surrounding areas.

Officials of the Quetta Electric Supply Company said some grids tripped due to rain. Later, the power supply to Quetta was restored while work was underway to restore it in surrounding areas, reported Dawn.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms continued to lash the northern, central and southern parts of the Balochistan province causing flash floods in the mountainous areas. With their catchment areas continuously receiving showers, Bolan, Nai Gaj, Teli, Mola, Lehri and other seasonal rivers were flowing in flood.

According to reports, floodwater entered some villages close to the river in the Sibi area, forcing the residents to leave their houses for safe places. Many mud houses were damaged in Sibi, Nasirabad, Mashkel, Washuk, Jhal Magsi and some other areas. The district administration was helping the affected families move to safe places.

Meanwhile, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a total of five people including three children were killed in rain-related incidents as heavy downpours wreaked havoc, reported Dawn.

As per KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), a man was killed and two women were injured after the walls of their house collapsed due to a landslide in Abbottabad on the night of July 26.

In Mansehra, four people, including three children, lost their lives after a landslide struck their house. The PDMA said the incident occurred on Wednesday night in Potha tehsil due to heavy rainfall, according to Dawn.

The PDMA identified the deceased as 40-year-old Baidar Bibi, nine-year-old Abdul Jabbar, five-year-old Abdul Sattar and two-year-old Halima Bibi.

Saddar Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Amir said that the family was asleep when the landslide occurred, burying all four individuals underneath the rubble.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor