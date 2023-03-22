Pakistan: Five security personnel killed in two attacks in South Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 22 : Five security personnel, including a senior military officer, were killed in separate attacks in the South Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan regions of Pakistan on Tuesday, Dawn reported.

Pakistan's military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki while leading the encounter from the front was killed and seven other soldiers were wounded, including two who were critical.

Citing police sources, the report said Brigadier Barki was travelling from Angoor Ada to Wana when they were attacked in the Khamrang area, near the Afghan border. According to police sources, Brigadier Barki's driver also died in the attack which took place at around 6 pm, as per the Dawn report.

The military's media affairs wing said Brigadier Barki and his team put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter. The security personnel and intelligence agencies pledged to reaffirm and demonstrate firm resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

In a separate attack, three security personnel were killed and another police official was injured after killing three terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, Dawn reported citing officials. The ISPR said terrorists opened fire on a police checkpoint in the general area of Khutti on the night of March 20 and 21.

Security forces cordoned off the region, blocking all possible escape routes and intercepted fleeing terrorists in Saggu. After an exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed and weapons and ammunition were seized from their custody, as per the news report.

During the exchange of fire, Havaldar Mohammad Azhar Iqbal, Naik Mohammad Asad, and Sepoy Mohammad Essa were killed. An injured police officer was taken to hospital for treatment. The ISPR said an operation is being conducted to eliminate any terrorists found in the region, according to Dawn report.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, "Saddened to learn that Brig. Mustafa Kamal Burki lost his life in a terrorist ambush. My condolences and prayers go to the family."

As per the news report, security forces have killed at least 142 terrorists in the past three months as operations to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan continue. At least 1,007 terrorists were arrested in as many as 6,921 operations carried out by security forces across the country during this period.

Last week, two police officials were killed while five others were injured in terrorist attacks on police personnel deployed on census duty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank and Lakki Marwat districts, Dawn reported citing police and Rescue 1122.

Constable Khan Nawab was killed while police constables Shah Nawaz and Aslam Khan, Levies official Bismillah, Frontier Constabulary official Abdullah and driver Eid Jan were injured in an armed attack from terrorists on a police van deployed for the security of census staff in Tank's Kot Azam area.

In another attack, two terrorists targeted Constable Dil Jan deployed on census duty in Lakki Marwat's Parwala village near Sadar police station, as per the news report. Dil Jan died on the spot and terrorists managed to escape after the incident.

