Pakistan: Flour mills postpone nationwide strike

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 14 : The Pakistan Flour Mills group has decided to postpone its strike after sources suggest that the deadlock between the group and the government has come to an end, reported ARY News on Saturday.

Asim Raza, Chairman of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association, announced that the strike had been postponed after the government committee reached a deal with the association.

The Chairman of the FBR and four federal ministers held a critical meeting with members from the Flour Mills Association. During the discussions held, the group expressed concerns about the implementation of the withholding tax, as per ARY News.

Citing sources, the ARY News reported that the FBR Chairman has agreed to examine abolishing the withholding tax on flour mills.

As a result, the Flour Mills Association has agreed to the government's suggestion to postpone the strike.

The government committee has arranged a follow-up meeting with the Pakistan Flour Mills Association for Thursday next week to finalise discussions about the withholding tax problem.

