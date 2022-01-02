Pakistan: Former FIA chief investigated for 'aiding' foreign financial crime suspect

Ex- Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) chief Bashir Memon on Saturday was investigated for facilitating a suspect wanted in financial crimes abroad and also for his failure to probe the money laundering allegations against the person.

"Memon appeared before a combined investigation team via video link. He was quizzed about allegedly facilitating Omar Farooq Zahoor in two cases of financial crimes in Zurich and Oslo, and human trafficking during his tenure as the FIA Director General," an official told Dawn. He said the meeting ended abruptly as Memon left when pushed for answers.

Two officials of the Foreign Ministry also appeared before the FIA Lahore probe team through video link over their failure in getting the suspect extradited.

"Two Foreign Ministry officials -- Middle East Director Saeed Sarwar and Dubai Deputy Consul General Giyan Chand -- also appeared before the FIA team and responded to allegations as to why they did not help the agency extradite the suspect (to Pakistan)," said the official, adding the suspect was currently in the UAE and the officials in question did not cooperate with the agency, reported Dawn.

Earlier, Memon was granted 15-day protective bail by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in the case of allegedly facilitating international fugitive Zahoor.

Citing the FIA DG and Lahore director as respondents, Memon apprehended that he might be arrested by the agency and framed before approaching the trial court due to "political reasons" and pleaded for protective/transitory bail for four weeks.

Memon has been in the news for some time after he made an explosive claim that during his tenure, he was summoned to the "highest office" in the country and told to file a terrorism case against members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz's social media cell after a picture of the premier's wife (Bushra Bibi) was circulated online, reported Dawn.

He also said that he was pressured to aggressively pursue corruption cases against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Memon also stated that he was pressured by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar to initiate a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, reported Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor