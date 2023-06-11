Pakistan: Former minister's relative, cop shot dead in Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 11 : Armed men in Pakistan's Gwadar gunned down the brother-in-law of a former provincial minister as well as a senior police officer on Saturday, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Abdul Qayyum Buledi was shot dead by men riding a motorcycle while he was sitting outside his home.

"Qayyum Buledi died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet injuries," a Levies official said.

He was the brother-in-law of Zahoor Buledi, an ex-finance minister of Balochistan.

According to Dawn, the body was shifted to a nearby hospital. Zahoor Buledi had recently joined the PPP.

In another incident, the chief of special branch of police, Mohammad Rafiq, was gunned down in an attack while he was talking to a friend.

