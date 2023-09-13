Pakistan: Four people, including two police personnel, injured in two grenade attacks 

Quetta [Pakistan], September 13 : Four people, including two policemen, were injured in two hand grenade attacks on police vehicles on Tuesday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

According to officials, unknown miscreants riding motorcycles threw a grenade at a patrolling police vehicle in the Sariab Road area of Quetta. However, the grenade missed the target and exploded away from the vehicle.

Police personnel travelling in the vehicle remained safe. However, two passers-by were injured in the grenade attack, Dawn reported. The injured people identified as Niazullah and Karim Nawaz were taken to Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, another grenade attack took place in the Hazar Ganji area, a locality on the outskirts of the provincial capital. The grenade attack took place an hour after the first attack in which motorcyclists hurled hand grenades at a police vehicle. Two police personnel were injured due to the explosion.

The injured police and FC personnel were taken to Civil Hospital for treatment. The injured police personnel were identified as constables Jahanzeb and Mumtaz Hussain, according to Dawn.

A senior police officer said, "A search operation has been launched in the area to arrest the elements involved in both grenade attacks."

Earlier on September 11, a Frontier Constabulary (FC) official was killed and six others, including three civilians, were injured in a blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The blast took place near Prime Hospital Complex on Warsak Road, Warsak Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Arshad Khan confirmed that a vehicle of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FC’s Mohmand Rifles regiment was targeted in the attack at around 10:30 am (local time).

The vehicle was heading from Machni to Peshawar when the blast took place, he said. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the soldier who was killed in the attack as Lance Naik Abdur Rehman.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan condemned the incident. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, Dawn reported. He ordered hospital authorities to provide the injured people with the best possible medical assistance.

He further said, “Such incidents will not demoralise the security forces. The entire nation is standing with the security forces.” Former Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif also condemned the “cowardly attack”.

