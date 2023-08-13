Pakistan: Four people killed in Balochistan’s Gwadar 

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 13 : Four people were killed and one soldier also died in a shootout in the general area of Charmang of Bajaur district of Pakistan's Balochistan which Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) termed them as 'terrorists', reported the ARY News on Sunday.

The ARY News reported that the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) informed that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Charmang on the “reported presence of terrorists”.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists,” the military’s media wing stated.

As per the ARY news, after subduing the militants, the forces apprehended the 'terrorist' who remained alive during the operation.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives including a suicide vest were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous “terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially suicide blasts”, it added.

The ISPR said that the soldier who died in the operation has been identified as Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib, 24.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

Yesterday, two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in the Mazaband Range region of Kech district in Pakistan's Balochistan, Dawn reported citing Pakistan's military media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in the statement said that the operation was carried out on August 10-11. The ISPR said that two terrorists were killed and another terrorist was injured. It further said that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, according to Dawn.

Pakistan has been witnessing a rise in terror activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan after the ceasefire between Pakistan's government and the outlawed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (TTP) ended in November last year.

A report released in July said that Pakistan has been witnessing a steady rise in suicide attacks. Pakistan in the first seven months of 2023 experienced 18 suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 200 people and injuring more than 450 others, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing a think tank report.

