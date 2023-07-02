Pakistan: Four security personnel killed in checkpost attack in Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 2 : Four security personnel were killed on Sunday after unidentified gunmen attacked a checkpost in the Sherani district of Pakistan's Balochistan. Police officials said that the assailants opened fire on the checkpost and killed four personnel, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

According to the police official, one attacker was killed in the retaliatory firing. The police official said that a search operation was started in the area after the incident. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has condemned the attack, according to Geo News report.

Abdul Qudus Bizenjo said, "Terrorists cannot demoralise security forces with cowardly acts." He further said that "the sacrifices of the security forces are a torch for the nation." Bizenjo said that the security forces are ensuring the security of the nation with firm determination and courage.

Earlier on Saturday, at least one police officer was injured in an attack on Smart Police Station Civil Lines Quetta after an attacker threw a grenade into the station and escaped from the spot, the report said.

Pakistan has experienced a wave of terrorist attacks in the past few months. The Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS), a think tank in Islamabad, said that the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan rose by 27 per cent last year in comparison to 2021, Geo News reported. At least 419 people were killed while 734 were injured in 262 terrorist attacks in 2022.

Earlier in June, a police personnel was killed in an exchange of fire between police and unidentified criminals in the Shahbazkhel area of Lakki Marwat district, an official said, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The official added that a team from the Shahbazkhel police post had put up a picket on the Indus Highway between Bannu-DI Khan after learning that six armed motorcyclists thought to be terrorists was spotted wandering in the town, as per the report published in Dawn.

According to the official, when the police saw three motorbikes travelling from the Darra Pezu side, they got vigilant and took positions. He added, "As the cops moved towards them, the armed motorcyclists opened fire, triggering an exchange of fire."

The official said Zikrya, a constable, was killed during the exchange of fire, according to Dawn report. He further said that the attackers got off one of the motorcycles and fled into a neighbouring forest. The official said, "Police gave them a chase but they disappeared in the forest taking cover of night."

