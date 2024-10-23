Pakistan: FUAST teachers lock administration block amid salary issue

Karachi [Pakistan], October 23 : Teacher's protest at the Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUAST), Karachi went beyond the control of the administration as the teachers locked the administration block of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Science campus on Monday after non-payment of salaries with approved increment.

The teachers also protested against the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The protesters stopped Vice Chancellor Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari from entering his office. When the VC tried to enter the office by breaking the lock with a brick, the female teachers intruded and stopped him from entering, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The police forces of the nearby police station reached the place but could not unlock the administration block till 1:30 pm.

The teachers stated that the employees working in Islamabad received salaries for July and August with approved increments but on the other hand teachers of the Karachi campus - Gulshan and Lyari were denied salary and increments.

According to the reports, the teachers have appealed to the Federal Minister for Education to intervene and find an immediate solution to the problem. The teachers of the Gulshan and Lyari campuses said they will continue boycotting classes and protesting until the retired employees receive their three-month pension, seven months' house allowance, and two months' salary, including the increment.

The Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUAST) is primarily located in Islamabad, Pakistan while the secondary campus is located in Karachi. The protest took place at the Karachi campus.

Earlier the protesters raged in anger over a false promise made by the Vice Chancellor to raise salaries. They said that the non-payment of salaries and housing allowances has affected their mental state and caused financial problems. The protesters have claimed that they will continue to protest till their demands are fulfilled.

