Pakistan: Furious mob lynches alleged robber, another rescued by police from being torched

Karachi [Pakistan], May 25 : A furious mob killed a suspected robber, subjecting him to a severe beating in Karachi's Orangi Town, while police saved another from being torched on Friday night, Dawn reported.

Orangi Town Station House Officer (SHO) Jamal Leghari stated that the two suspects allegedly robbed a citizen named Arsalan of his mobile phone and motorcycle while he was purchasing something at a milk shop.

As the suspects fled, the victim raised an alarm, drawing the attention of nearby residents, as per Dawn.

One of the suspects was swiftly apprehended by the mob and subjected to a fatal beating with blunt objects that led to his death. Meanwhile, his accomplice reportedly held a rickshaw driver hostage, prompting bystanders to attempt to set him ablaze.

Fortunately, a patrolling police team intervened just in time and saved him from being torched. The deceased and held suspect were identified. The snatched motorbike, cell phone and one pistol were recovered from their custody.

According to Dawn, the body of the deceased was transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for further procedures.

Last month, enraged people thrashed two suspected robbers and attempted to lynch them by setting them on fire in New Karachi on Saturday.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said that area people caught two suspects within the remit of the Bilal Colony police station, gave them a severe beating and were about to set them on fire when a police team arrived at the scene and saved them from the wrath of the mob.

