Pakistan: Gas supply company disconnects 7,187 illegal connections, imposes PKR 406 million fine on violators

Punjab [Pakistan], September 24 : The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) under its effort to curb gas theft, disconnected total of 7,187 illegal gas connections in Pakistan’s Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the ARY News, the SNGPL has also imposed fines of over PKR 406 million (Approx. 1.5 million USD) on the violators.

SNGPL spokesperson said in Peshawar fine of PKR 190,000 was imposed on the violators and PKR 110,000 (383 US dollars) in Rawalpindi. In Mardan fine of PKR 529,000 (Approx. 1800 USD) was slapped over gas thieves and PKR 178,000 (Approx. 620 USD) in Gujranwala.

The Pakistan based media outlet reported that the organisation has also disconnected 23 illegal gas connections in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, while 17 were disconnected in Sialkot and Sargodha.

Furthermore, the spokesperson for SNGPL reported that 75 gas connections were disconnected in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Sahiwal.

Meanwhile, in Bahawalpur and Multan, 34 gas connections were disconnected due to their illegal use.

