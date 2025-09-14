Pakistan: Govt inaction turns Karakoram highway into protest hotspot

Gilgit [Pakistan], September 14 : For the seventh consecutive day, the Karakoram Highway (KKH) remains closed as residents of Harban in Upper Kohistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, continue the protest demanding immediate and fair compensation for land acquired for the Diamer-Basha Dam project.

According to The Express Tribune, the protest camp, set up near Harban Nallah, has halted traffic on the country's strategic route linking PoGB with the rest of Pakistan. Locals complain that the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and provincial authorities have failed to honour earlier promises.

"Our land was seized, but compensation was unjust and long delayed," said protest leader Niamat Khan.

Government officials admit that about Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 3 billion is owed to landowners, of which nearly PKR 2 billion has already been transferred to the Kohistan deputy commissioner's account.

They argue the remaining payments will be made after legal procedures are completed. Demonstrators reject these explanations, demanding the full settlement without further delays.

The prolonged road closure has led to skyrocketing food prices, particularly for vegetables such as onions and tomatoes. Transporters rerouting via the Babusar Pass are charging steep fares, worsening inflation and losses for local traders.

Civil society groups have sharply criticised the silence of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, questioning its authority and commitment to resolve the crisis. "Both PoGB and K-P administrations appear indifferent to the public's misery," as cited by The Express Tribune.

Diamer Valley has been particularly affected, with residents of Darel and Tangir unable to travel to Chilas or Gilgit, crippling business, healthcare, and education. Stranded families and transporters warn that the deadlock is pushing the region toward a humanitarian emergency.

Protesters have pledged to continue their blockade until demands are met. Meanwhile, residents and traders are urging federal and provincial authorities to negotiate and restore the highway urgently. The crisis highlights both the economic fragility of the region and the state's failure to enforce its writ, as highlighted by The Express Tribune.

