Pakistan govt requests SC for 3 more weeks to submit APS attack case report

Pakistan government requested the Supreme Court on Thursday for 3 more weeks to submit Army Public School (APS) attack case report.

A total of 147 people, 132 of them children, were martyred when Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants stormed the APS-Warsak School, in Peshawar, in 2014 -- one of the darkest days in the country's history, according to Dawn.

As per an earlier court directive, the government was to furnish the report, signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, by December 10.

However, the government had sought three weeks' time from the apex court on December 9 to submit the report.

The new request for extension made today said the committee set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan had already met the parents of the deceased students once and a second meeting was expected soon to satisfy them, according to Dawn.

Earlier, the SC was informed last month that the premier, on the court's suggestion, had constituted a four-member cabinet committee to meet the aggrieved parents comprising federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Economic Affairs Minister Omar Ayub Khan, Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and Minister for States and Frontier Regions Sahibzada Mohammad Mehboob Sultan.

At the last hearing of the case on November 10, last year, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed had ordered that the parents of the martyred children should be heard by the government within four weeks and a report signed by the prime minister be placed before the apex court for consideration.

Earlier, on October 5, 2018, former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had appointed a judicial commission to probe the massacre, as per Dawn.

