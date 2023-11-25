"Pakistan has no history, heritage of its own...": World Hindu Foundation founder on attacks on Hindu temples

Bangkok [Thailand], November 25 : Hitting out at Pakistan over the atrocities on minorities and attacks on Hindu temples, Swami Vigyananand, the founder and the Global Chairman of the World Hindu Foundation (WHF) has urged global bodies to safeguard the interests of minorities in the country.

Swami Vigyananand, who is also the chief organiser of the World Hindu Congress, condemned the continuous attacks on Hindu temples in Pakistan and said that, in the long term, it is destroying Islamabad's own heritage.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "After the partition, the minorities are continuously threatened in Pakistan, especially Hindus and Christians. The first riot happened in Bangladesh, East Pakistan, when BP Mandal, the Law Minister, had to leave".

"You can see from the census that the Hindu purpose is continuously declining, declining, declining. There are less than one per cent one and a half per cent in Pakistan now. So that is how the minorities are neglected," he added.

The Global Chairman of the World Hindu Foundation said that the international Hindu community should mobilise and put pressure on the multilateral agencies to safeguard minority interests.

"Coming to the temple, it is a heritage. If Pakistan had saved all those temples in a proper way they would have benefited like Egypt benefited from the Pyramid. However, the Pakistan government's mentality, society mentality and radicalisation in the society are harming the minority. They are not destroying the temple they are destroying their heritage...Pakistan has no history or heritage of its own...so in the long term, they are destroying Pakistan," Swami Vigyananand said.

He added, "Hindus are being attacked in Afghanistan. You all know that Hindu attack in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Also even in Malaysia, Hindu society has suffered. So, the only way is for the international Hindu community should mobilize the international human community and put pressure on multilateral agencies like the United Nations, the European Union to force this government to safeguard the interests of minority, especially Hindu Christians and this is what we are trying to do".

The World Hindu Congress, which takes place every four years, is currently being hosted in the Thai capital. Organised by the World Hindu Foundation, the event opened on Friday and will culminate on November 26.

