"Pakistan has nurtured terrorism": All-party delegation member Atul Garg

Kinshasa [Congo], May 26 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Atul Garg, who is part of the all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, stated that Pakistan has nurtured terrorism.

He also added that our goverment has decided to let the world know our sufferings and the acts of Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Atul Garg said, "Pakistan has nurtured terrorism...our government decided to let the world know our sufferings and acts of Pakistan...if terrorists attack us, our country has the right to defend and we have utilised that right..."

Earlier on Sunday, the all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde met V Venkataraman, the Indian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The all-party delegation led by Shinde reached Kinshasa, Congo, on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, part of the same delegation, said, "The message against terrorism is to be given to the entire world. The purpose of the delegation is that we have been suffering from terrorism for 4 decades, but now, we have the policy of zero tolerance towards it."

"After Pahalgam, we waited for 15 days for Pakistan to take some action against terrorists, but they didn't, and then we targeted their terrorist camps on May 7," he said.

The delegation includes Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Basheer, BJP MP Atul Garg, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor