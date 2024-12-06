Pakistan: Human rights group condemns extrajudicial detention of youth in Gwadar

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 6 : Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, has condemned the extrajudicial detention of a young individual from his home in Gatti Dhor, Gwadar, by Pakistan's security forces.

The detained individual has been identified as Zakariya, son of Allah Bakhsh, the Balochistan Post reported.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "Zakariya, son of Allah Bakhsh was extra judicially detained from his home in Gattidor, Gwadar on December 3, 2024, and forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces. Enforced disappearances violate fundamental human rights and must end. We urge Pakistani authorities to release Zakariya immediately."

Zakariya S/O Allah Bakhsh was extrajudicially detained from his home in Gattidor, #Gwadar, #Balochistan on December 3, 2024, and forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces. Enforced disappearances violate fundamental human rights and must end. We urge Pakistani authorities to… pic.twitter.com/6IKzGfXBSQ— Paank (@paank_bnm) December 5, 2024

The Balochistan Post reported that Zakariya was abducted in the evening in Gwadar's Gatti Dhor region. A similar incident occurred recently when Munawar, son of Qarar, was abducted during a raid in the Babarshor area of Pasni.

Two men, who had been forcibly disappeared in earlier incidents, have recently been located. Muslim, son of Akhtar, who was taken from the Korhask military camp in Khuzdar Naal on October 10, has been found in Basima. Imam Jan, a nursing officer at BMC Hospital, who was reported missing on January 3, 2024, after being detained in Essa Nagri, Brewery Road, has returned safely to his home in Quetta.

Earlier, Paank also criticised the abduction of Pazeer, son of Fateh Muhammad, and Shoaib, son of Mullah Salam. Paank added, "Enforced disappearances in Balochistan continue with impunity. On Dec 1, 2024, Pakistani forces forcibly disappeared Pazeer s/o Fateh Muhammad (Niwan Zamuran, Kech) and Shoaib s/o Mullah Salam (Gilee, Kech). We urge Pakistan to ensure their safe return."

The human rights organisation has condemned these actions as severe violations of human rights and international law, including forced disappearances and unlawful executions, reported the Balochistan Post.

They have called on the Pakistani government to conduct an immediate, transparent, and fair investigation into these disappearances and urged the international community to speak out against these atrocities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor