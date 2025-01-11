Pakistan: Imran Khan approaches Lahore High Court for bail in May 9 cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 11 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan moved the Lahore High Court, requesting post-arrest bail in several May 9 cases lodged against him, ARY News reported.

In his plea, Imran Khan said that he was in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in Islamabad on May 9 and had nothing to do with the violence that erupted on that day. PTI founder described the cases registered against him as an act of "political revenge."

Imran Khan told the court that he has been subjected to 'political victimization' and facing several 'fabricated' cases for two years and requested the court to grant him post-arrest bail, ARY News reported. PTI founder moved the Lahore High Court after the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected his bail plea in eight May 9 cases, including the Jinnah House attack.

PTI founder said, "The ATC has rejected the bail applications, contrary to the facts." Earlier, Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khanum said that the PTI founder has decided to present his case at the International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO).

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan claimed that Imran Khan was not allowed to communicate with his children. She further said, "He is not allowed to meet his doctor, and this treatment amounts to torture."

Aleema Khan claimed that no court is ready to hear their petitions. She said, "The PTI founder has said we have no other option left now." She said Imran Khan plans to take his case to international human rights organizations, ARY News reported.

She mentioned that the PTI founder laughed heartily at Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah's press conference. Imran Khan's sister said, "Our family is receiving threats and warnings." She further said, "We have taken on a responsibility as a family."

Violent clashes erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023. The protests were held in remote and major cities as PTI workers were angry over the arrest of the party founder, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including the Corps Commander's house in Lahore, were attacked during the protests held by PTI workers. Notably, Imran Khan is named as the main accused in the May 9 riots case.

