Pakistan: Imran Khan meets family after ban lifted; sisters raise concerns over his treatment in Adiala jail

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 30 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Imran Khan, met with family members on Tuesday after a ban on family visits to Adiala Jail, where he is currently incarcerated, was lifted, as reported by Dawn.

The meeting took place in the conference room of Adiala Jail. Imran Khan's sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Noreen Khan were among the family members who visited him to discuss ongoing legal cases and political matters. This was Khan's first meeting with his family since the ban was imposed on October 3, Dawn reported.

The meeting lasted approximately two hours. During their visit, Imran Khan's sisters expressed concerns about his treatment in prison. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur responded by threatening to bring the country to a standstill if Imran Khan faces any mistreatment, as reported by Dawn.

In a video posted on the social media platform X, Gandapur highlighted the challenges Khan is facing in prison, saying that "federal and Punjab governments were mistreating the PTI founder by shutting down electricity to his jail cell, giving him substandard food, and not allowing him to exercise."

He warned that if reports of mistreatment continued, the PTI would shut down the entire country.

"The PTI and its founder, Imran Khan, had always remained peaceful. But you are forcing us to not remain peaceful and do to you what you truly deserve," he said.

https://x.com/PTIKPOfficial/status/1850953752661962897

While speaking to the media after they met with the PTI chief, his sister, Aleema Khan, alleged that the power supply to Imran Khan's cell had been disconnected since October 3 and that the food provided to him induced nausea.

Meanwhile, a statement shared on Imran Khan's official X account claimed he had been subjected to mental torture by being confined to his cell.

https://x.com/ImranKhanPTI/status/1851523041697603669

For weeks, the PTI has alleged that Imran Khan was being mistreated in jail amid a ban on visitors, which also prompted Jemima Goldsmith, Khan's ex-wife, to express concerns regarding his condition, as reported by Dawn.

