Pakistan: Imran Khan says opposition to face consequence after 'failure' of no-confidence motion

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing a huge public gathering in Mailsi on Sunday challenged the opposition to introduce the no-confidence motion in the parliament, declaring that after its failure, they would have to face the consequences.

In his address, Imran Khan used derogatory nicknames for his rivals. He said that a 'clique of looters' has now united to protect their vested interests by creating hype about a no-trust motion against the government.

Pakistani PM also added that he was fully prepared to tackle the moves made by a 'bunch of thieves'. PM accused Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman of being the real ones behind the no-confidence motion, reported The News International.

He called Nawaz Sharif an absconder and said that he was involved in corruption. Khan said that sources of Sharif's ill-gotten wealth and properties are yet unknown while he has been living in a luxurious house in the UK.

The prime minister said that the two families of Sharif and Zardari had plundered the country during the last 30 years. Furthermore, talking on the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Khan said an amount of Rs 3.75 billion was detected in the account of his servant and peon Maqsood.

Ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government, principal Opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), have asked Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to cancel their foreign visits and stay put in Islamabad for the next few days, media reports said.

The development comes amid reports that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is planning to arrange foreign visits for the lawmakers as part of the strategy to counter the Opposition's no-confidence motion plan.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan have ramped up their activities ahead of the planned no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government for "misgovernance and bad economic handling".

( With inputs from ANI )

