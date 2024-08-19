Pakistan: Imran Khan's alleged ties with ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed uncovered in ongoing probe

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 19 : New details have emerged in an ongoing probe into the relationship between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former ISI Director-General Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to sources cited by The Express Tribune, General Hameed maintained contact with Imran Khan through his wife, Bushra Bibi. Hameed allegedly provided information to Bushra Bibi in advance, which she would then convey to Imran Khan, presenting it as divine inspiration.

When this information later proved to be accurate, it reportedly reinforced the PTI founder's belief in Bushra Bibi's spiritual abilities, while in reality, it was Hameed who had shared the information.

The probe took an unexpected turn after the former ISI chief's arrest when an iPhone discovered in Chakwal reportedly unveiled details of his relationship with Imran Khan. According to sources, Bushra Bibi's patience is reportedly wearing thin, The Express Tribune noted.

There are indications that Imran Khan's wife might be considering cooperating with authorities, potentially testifying in exchange for immunity and distancing herself and her close associate, Farah Gogi, from the ongoing controversies.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Imran Khan stated that he does not feel intimidated by the arrest of General Faiz Hameed, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Speaking informally with reporters in Adiala Jail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan said that he would not have called for a judicial commission if he were afraid.

On August 12, Pakistan's military announced that General Hameed had been arrested due to "multiple instances of violation" of the Army Act following his retirement in December 2022, according to Geo News.

The military further stated, "The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated, and Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed has been taken into military custody."

The Pakistani military explained that the action against the former ISI chief was in line with the orders of the Supreme Court, which in 2023 called for an investigation after a land development company named Top City filed a petition, Geo News reported. The company alleged that Hameed and his brother had acquired ownership of several properties and had even blackmailed the company's owner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor