Pakistan: Imran Khan’s lawyer, PML-N Senator involved in fight on television channel

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan were recently involved in a fight on a television channel, Geo News reported.

Geo News is a Pakistani news channel owned by the Jang Media Group.

The incident was confirmed by both the leaders and has been shared by the senator on microblogging website X — formerly known as Twitter.

The video shows the two having a heated argument in which both resorted to using abusive language. Marwat then suddenly attacked the senator. At first, both pushed each other. They eventually resorted to slaps and started punching each other.

Finally, the TV show’s crew intervened and separated the politicians.

Taking to X, Afnan said that Marwat attacked him, adding that he does not believe in violence but is a “soldier of Nawaz Sharif”.

“The beating that I gave to Marwat is an important lesson for all PTI and especially Imran Khan. They will not be able to show their face to anyone and will be forced to wear big dark sunglasses,” the senator said, as per Geo News.

Sher Ali Khan Marwat in a post said that the TV show host was "spreading misinformation" about the "unpleasant incident".

"He is spreading rumours that my opponent was a superman. He is not telling the reality which is that Afnan Ullah ran away from the studio and took shelter in a nearby room, which I came to know after watching his programme today," Marwat said. He also added that he plans to "initiate a defamation case and criminal complaint" the senator.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place on a talk show set.

In 2021, former PPP lawmaker Abdul Qadir Mandokhel and then-PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan, who has now joined the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), were involved in a fight.

The incident’s video then went viral, in which the two could be seen getting into a heated verbal exchange on a television show.

In the verbal duel during the show, Mandokhel accused Awan of committing corruption.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor