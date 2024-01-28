Pakistan: Imran Khan's party to hold first major 'power show' after May 9 riots today

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 28 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold its first countrywide 'power show', after May 9, today on Sunday, on the call of incarcerated Prime Minister and party founder Imran Khan, Dawn reported.

"We have given clear directions to ticket holders to come out at 2 pm and hold rallies and public meetings in their constituencies. They will address the voters and give a message that PTI will not allow anyone to take its space," the party's Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said.

The party will also launch its 158-page manifesto covering all major issues of Pakistan on Sunday.

Earlier this week, founding chairman Imran Khan directed all the ticket holders to come out to the streets and roads on Sunday across the country. He warned that the tickets of those who will not hold rallies will be cancelled, as reported by Dawn.

Later, the former prime minister's sister also spoke to media people and conveyed the message to party workers and ticket holders through the media.

The announcement triggered panic among a number of ticket holders, as they were already hiding at different places to avoid their arrest. They fear that a number of them will be arrested on Sunday.

However, Hasan said that a message had been conveyed to all the leadership to hold rallies across the country without fear of arrest.

"They might be arrested but we believe that it will not affect their election campaign. In fact, they may get more votes [of sympathy] as voters will be observing all that is happening with the PTI. We have also released a video message in that regard," he said.

Replying to a question, Hasan agreed that although Section 144 was not imposed since other parties were holding public meetings, PTI workers might be arrested.

On May 9, last year, PTI workers held protests across the country after the arrest of Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court. The protest, however, turned into riots with some mobs found attacking military installations.

On Saturday, PTI ticket holders held a virtual convention and suggested the masses cast their votes in their favour.

Throughout the convention, efforts were made to reach the masses on how they could learn about the symbol and candidate supported by the PTI in their constituency after the party had been deprived of its symbol 'bat' and all the ticket holders had been contesting election as independent candidates.

The convention was moderated by PTI social media heads Jibran Ilyas and Ali Malik. At around 8:30 pm, around 2,400 persons were watching the convention on PTI's official YouTube channel. At 9 pm, their number rose to 3,400, and 4,000 at 10:30 pm, Dawn reported.

Khan's message was also run during the convention. He said the dream was to make a state like 'Riyasat-i-Madina', where there should be justice in the country. He said that if justice and merit were ensured, no one would have to go out of the country to find jobs.

