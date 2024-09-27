Pakistan: Imran Khan's party withdraws plea seeking permission to hold rally in Rawalpindi tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 27 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) withdrew its plea requesting permission to hold a public rally in Rawalpindi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

In today's hearing at Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench headed by Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, the PTI lawyer said they are withdrawing the plea seeking permission to hold a rally on Saturday.

Justice Chaudhry asked, "You are withdrawing the plea after filing it?" and added, "Tomorrow is your rally in Rawalpindi, right?

In response to the judge's question, the PTI lawyer said that the party had moved the plea for holding a public rally in Rawalpindi three days back. However, it is being heard today.

The PTI lawyer further said that the deputy commissioner is also 'delaying' the issue. So, the PTI, on its leadership's instruction, has decided to withdraw its plea, according to Geo News report.

Earlier, PTI had approached the deputy commissioner's office to seek permission to hold a public rally in Rawalpindi on September 28.

According to details, PTI leaders Ghulam Husnain, Owais Younis, and Nabeel Satti filed an application seeking permission to hold a public rally at Liaquat Bagh or Bhatta Chowk in Rawalpindi. Imran Khan-founded party urged Rawalpindi DC to release NoC for a public rally in Rawalpindi on September 28, citing Pakistan's constitution allows parties to conduct their political activities. Rawalpindi DC has received PTI's request.

Earlier, in a video message released on September 22, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur said PTI will hold a public gathering in Punjab's Mianwali on September 29, ARY News reported.

Gandapur said, "I will come and hold a gathering in Mianwali, followed by another show of power in Pindi and other cities."

"What should I apologise for? I have done nothing that warrants an apology, if you want to file cases, file them," he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur criticised ruling parties over their involvement in "unconstitutional activities." He said that the people of Pakistan stand with democracy, the constitution, and PTI founder, Imran Khan, who has been in prison for 414 days, according to ARY News report.

On September 21, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a rally in Lahore. PTI's rally in Lahore suddenly stopped before many top leaders could speak, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur did not arrive at the venue ahead of the 6 pm deadline set by the city officials in the no-objection certificate (NOC), which included conditions, Geo News reported.

After the deadline expired, Lahore police took control of the stage and turned off the microphone and lights, forcing PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other party leaders to leave, according to Geo News report. Except for Gohar and Salman Akram Raja, PTI's first-tier leadership did not address the rally participants, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor