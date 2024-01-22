Pakistan: In setback to Imran Khan, party candidate withdraws in favour of Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], January 22 : In a major 'breakthrough' for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ahead of the nationwide polls, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mehr Muhammad Waseem announced his withdrawal in favour of PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Geo News reported.

The election campaigns of all political parties equipped with mollifying manifestos and promises are in full swing across the country ahead of the February 8 vote. PML-N and PPP are eyeing the premier's office and desperately swaying voters to elect them to power.

The PTI ticket holder met Maryam and announced to withdraw from Lahore's NA-119 in her favour besides announcing to join PML-N along with his supporters.

The meeting was also attended by PML-N central leaders including Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir, and others.

Mehr will formally announce his association with the Nawaz-led party in an election rally scheduled for January 25 led by Maryam. The PML-N chief organiser welcomed Mehr and his aides over joining her party, Geo News reported.

Moreover, the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) also suffered a blow in Lahore as its local officer bearers including the chairman, vice chairman, and zakat committee's head along with loyalists joined the Nawaz-led party today.

During the meeting, Maryam said that more people have joined the PML-N convoy for Pakistan's progress and prosperity after the country suffered severe consequences due to the ineligible rulers from 2018 to 2022.

She said that the nation was fully aware of the politicians who served them well and those who followed the path of 'political vengeance'. Maryam said that only Nawaz, Shehbaz, and PML-N workers have "emerged victorious" after facing tough times, Geo News reported.

Formally launching the electioneering, Maryam also addressed the PML-N's election campaigners in the NA-119 constituency on Sunday.

After party supremo and former PM Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, PML-N believes it has got a much-needed boost given the dismal performance during the 16-month tenure of the coalition government, headed by Shehabz Sharif.

According to Geo News, the party has fielded 208 candidates for the 266 National Assembly general seats up for grabs. Meanwhile, overall for the five legislatures, the PML-N has issued 671 tickets out of the 859 seats.

