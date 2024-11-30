Pakistan info minister warns PTI, says "nobody will be allowed to disturb the country's peace"

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 30 : Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar on Saturday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying "nobody will be allowed to disturb the country's peace," as reported by The Express Tribune.

Regarding PTI's protest in the country, demanding the release of its leader Imran Khan, Tarar said that an anti-riot force is being raised to tackle PTI's protest in the country, demanding the release of its leader Imran Khan.

In a televised remark, the information minister informed that there will be a speedy trial of the arrested violent protesters, and they will be brought to justice through effective prosecution, the Express Tribune reported.

Tarar accused PTI of spreading a false narrative of violence by security personnel at the protest site leading to death of the party supporters.

He said the party has failed to produce even a single video of firing. He pointed out that PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals have clearly stated that they have not received any bodies.

Earlier, Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan has called for imposing a ban on any political party that causes violence, including PTI, Dawn reported.

While addressing a press conference along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the ANP central secretariat in Wali Bagh on Friday, Khan said that Imran Khan-founded party has been working in an undemocratic and nonpolitical manner since its formation and it has always encouraged people to behave in a violent manner.

He called for taking strict action against political parties and organisations that took the law into their own hands and caused violence, like PTI and Tehreek-i-Labbaik. Aimal Wali Khan said that members of ANP in the Balochistan Assembly backed a resolution calling for a ban on the PTI.

He called PTI a "waste that should be disposed of" and added that the state had imposed PTI on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past 12 years but such decisions did not give good results, Dawn reported.

Aimal Wali Khan said that the governor's rule has not given a solution to the problems faced by the people. He said, "The governor won't resolve key issues in a single day, so the governor's rule is no solution," adding that authorities have not contacted ANP's leadership on the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor