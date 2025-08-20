Pakistan: Internet services restored nationwide after disruption following heavy rainfall

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 20 : Pakistan's internet services have been fully restored nationwide after a disruption caused by heavy rainfall, ARY News reported, citing Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) statement.

The company's spokesperson confirmed that internet services have been fully restored nationwide.

Further, the PTCL spokesperson said that the PTCL services had faced disruption since yesterday evening, but the issue has now been resolved, and operations are back to normal.

Users across major cities, including Karachi, experienced connectivity issues, with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) services facing major disruptions, as per ARY News.

The internet disruption in Pakistan affected both online and call services, causing problems to individuals and businesses relying on digital platforms.

The reports noted that major cities in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, frequently experience slow or no browsing speed, connection disruptions, and outages in online services.

Following the distruption, online workers and business personnel expressed frustration over the unavailability of essential online applications and platforms.

IT and Telecom Minister, Shaza Fatima, accepted the issue, stating that professional officials are investigating and working to fix the root cause. "We will inform the public as soon as the reasons are identified and solutions are given," she assured, as per ARY News.

According to ARY News, the internet outage during the severe weather conditions and rains has raised concerns over Pakistan's IT infrastructure, especially since most individuals use the internet for their remote work, education, communicating with their relatives abroad or e-commerce.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor